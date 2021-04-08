Rep. Matt Gaetz could face additional legal and political woes after a central figure in the ongoing sex-trafficking investigation into the Florida Republican hinted Thursday he’s cooperating with federal prosecutors.

The possible cooperation by Joel Greenberg, the former Seminole County Florida tax collector, could offer key details to Justice Department investigators who are looking into whether Mr. Gaetz broke sex trafficking laws or had sex with a 17-year-old girl.

“I’m sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today,” Mr. Greenberg’s defense in attorney Fritz Scheller, told reporters after a hearing in the case.

Mr. Gaetz has vehemently denied the accusations and he has not been charged with a crime. He says he is the victim of an extortion scheme.

In court Thursday, Mr. Greenberg appeared before a federal judge in Florida where he faces 33 criminal charges arising from a sex trafficking investigation into his activities. Mr. Greenberg is charged with sex trafficking of a child, stalking, aggravated identity theft, and defrauding the pandemic-related Paycheck Protection Program.

Both Mr. Scheller and federal prosecutor Roger Handberg said a plea deal could be reached soon.

“I expect this case to be resolved with a plea,” Mr. Scheller told the judge, adding it was not realistic for a plea to be resolved this month.

If a deal is reached, the government would likely drop at least some of the charges against Mr. Greenberg in exchange for his testimony against other defendants.

Mr. Gaetz was not mentioned during the hearing, but the efforts to secure a plea deal suggest Mr. Greenberg will cooperate with investigators. Speaking with reporters after the event, Mr. Scheller remained vague about whether his client has already offered up information about the congressman to lawmakers.

“He’s uniquely positioned,” the defense lawyer said of Mr. Greenberg.

Earlier this week, Politico reported that Mr. Gaetz introduced Mr. Greenberg to women he found through a website for women seeking “sugar daddy” relationships with wealthy men.

Mr. Gaetz denied the claim, telling Politico that he has never paid for sex.

Also on Thursday, a group of female staffers issued a statement in support of the embattled congressman. Saying they were “morally obligated” to speak out, the women fiercely defended Mr. Gaetz.

“Congressman Gaetz has always been a principled and morally grounded leader,” the statement said. “At no time has any one of us experienced or witnessed anything less than the utmost professionalism and respect. No hint of impropriety. No ounce of truthfulness.”

“On every occasion, he has treated each and every one of us with respect. Thus we uniformly reject these allegations as false,” the statement continued.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.