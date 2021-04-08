Joel Greenberg, the former Seminole County Florida tax collector and associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz, is expected to strike a plea deal with federal investigators in his sex trafficking case, according to a report Thursday.

CNN reported that Mr. Greenberg will cooperate as part of the deal. He is facing 33 federal charges, including sex trafficking of a child, stalking, wire fraud, aggravated identify theft, and stalking.



His lawyer on Wednesday initially entered a plea of “not guilty.”

Mr. Greenberg is a close friend of Mr. Gaetz, Florida Republican. The association has led to a separate sex trafficking probe into the congressman.

Prosecutors are looking into whether Mr. Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl or had violated federal sex trafficking laws by having sex with her in another state.

Mr. Gaetz has vehemently denied the charges and insisted he’s the victim of an extortion plot. He has not been charged with a crime.

