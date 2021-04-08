Gov. Greg Abbott has a warning for President Biden: Don’t mess with Texas when it comes to gun rights.

The Lone Star State Republican blasted Mr. Biden on Thursday for a “liberal power grab to take away our guns” after a White House speech on the issue.

Mr. Biden told Americans that he planned to end an “epidemic” of violent crime linked to firearms while stressing “no amendment to the Constitution is absolute.”

“Biden is threatening our 2nd Amendment rights,” Mr. Abbott countered on Twitter. “He just announced a new liberal power grab to take away our guns. We will NOT allow this in TX.”

The president told the nation that his first steps to curb violence are to sign executive orders on ghost guns; the Justice Department has also been tasked with creating a rule on braces for handguns.

“The idea is just bizarre, to suggest that some of the things we’re recommending are contrary to the Constitution,” the Democrat said.

Mr. Abbott told constituents that he planned to address the “no amendment to the Constitution is absolute” rhetoric sooner rather than later.

“It’s time to get legislation making TX a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary State passed and to my desk for signing,” the governor wrote.

