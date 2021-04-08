ENGLISH, Ind. (AP) - An Indiana state trooper was arrested Thursday and charged with sexual battery for an alleged incident while he was off duty in February, state police said.

Ryan L. Griffith, a four-year veteran of the Indiana State Police, was charged with felony sexual battery and misdemeanor false reporting in Crawford Circuit Court, police said. He was held on $7,500 cash bond at the Crawford County Jail.

Indiana’s online court filing system did not reflect those charges Thursday afternoon. It was unclear if Griffith has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

He was arrested following an investigation into an incident that allegedly occurred Feb. 27, state police said. Griffith allegedly touched “the female victim in an unwanted manner at a private residence in Crawford County,” police said in a statement.

Griffith also is alleged to have provided false information to investigators, who turned their findings over to a special prosecutor.

He has been placed on administrative leave without pay until the criminal proceedings conclude, police said. At that time, an internal investigation will determine whether departmental discipline is warranted.

The incident originally was reported to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department, which then asked the Indiana State Police in Jasper to conduct the investigation.

