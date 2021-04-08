Well, it’s always something, and it’s all in the timing. At the moment, the news media and progressive commentators say “Biden Republicans” are now emerging, driven by distaste for former President Donald Trump and shock over the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

This is not a new phenomenon. The notion of “Biden Republicans” was broached in early March by Politico, which caught up with veteran political strategist and demographic guru Stanley Greenberg.

“The pollster who identified ‘Reagan Democrats’ in the 1980s sees the emergence of a mirror image voting bloc. And it spells trouble for a GOP dominated by Donald Trump,” Politico said at the time.

And voila: The Biden Republicans were born. The premise has staying power, though. The hashtag #BidenRepublicans trended several times on social media this week.

“The GOP can’t be saved. Center-right voters need to become Biden Republicans,” counseled columnist Max Boot in a Washington Post op-ed on Thursday.

MSNBC, meanwhile, produced an entire special report on Biden Republicans, predicting they would surely cause a “GOP panic.”

Indeed, Democrats are now using the “Reagan Playbook” noted MSNBC analyst Ari Melber.

“Could Biden be to the Republican Party what Reagan was to the Democratic Party — a leader who found a way to build a following with some of the other party’s voters, regardless of the D.C. politicians?” Mr. Melber asked, noting that 8% of Republicans voted for Mr. Biden in 2020.

Yes, well. It is important to remember that a group called “Democrats for Trump” was among the 38 interest coalitions who signed on to support Mr. Trump’s reelection bid in 2020.

Here is how they described themselves at the time: “Coastal elitists and left-wing radicals have taken over the Democrat Party and are dictating everything from a sham impeachment process to the outright embrace of socialism. While lifelong Democrats no longer recognize the Democratic Party and feel forgotten by their party, President Trump has been keeping his promises to fight for ALL Americans,” the group advised in a public proclamation.

WHERE OH WHERE IS VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS?

Vice President Kamala Harris is in charge of immigration issues. But inquiring minds want to know: Shouldn’t Ms. Harris visit the southern border on a fact-finding mission — or something?

“Where is Vice President Harris?” asks Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

“She traveled to California — a border state — Easter weekend with no plans whatsoever to make an appearance at the border. Instead, she spent time in Los Angeles and Oakland, without scheduling public events. This comes after border state governors have openly pleaded with her to show up in person and help solve the problem,” Mrs. McDaniel wrote in a new op-ed for Fox News.

“Harris hasn’t even taken the time to hold a press conference since allegedly taking charge of the border situation. Taking a California vacation on the taxpayer’s dime when there’s a humanitarian crisis raging mere miles to the south is cynical, weak and fundamentally uncaring,” she continued.

“Harris’ failure to do even the bare minimum — just showing up — is an insult to the people working overtime at the border to care for the thousands of unaccompanied children that are here due to her administration’s policies,” Mrs. McDaniel advised.

“It would have been incredibly easy for Harris to add a stop on her trip to show her support and to console, comfort and lead on the ground. She has her own plane. The flight time from LA to San Diego is about 30 minutes,” she noted.

REPUBLICANS TO THE RESCUE

The southwestern border is a mighty busy place for some. Eight GOP lawmakers journeyed to Eagle Pass, Texas, this week, led by Reps. Jim Banks of Indiana and Tony Gonzales of Texas. The group met with U.S. Border Patrol officers and local law enforcement, they visited a detention facility and much more.

“The scenes on the southern border are a national embarrassment. It is our duty to confront the Biden administration for creating this crisis and hold them accountable for all the many people they’re hurting through open borders policies,” Mr. Banks said, noting the Republican Study Committee has some solutions for “Biden’s Border Crisis.”

But wait, there’s more. Minority Whip Steve Scalise also led a delegation of 10 U.S. House members to the southern border near Mission, Texas. Their visit included a ride-along tour with Border Patrol agents and a tour of the unfinished border wall.

The group intended to see firsthand “the devastating national security, humanitarian, and health crisis that President Biden has created with his disastrous immigration policies,” a statement noted.

BESTSELLING BREAM

A round of applause, please for Fox News anchor Shannon Bream, who has brought biblical content to national attention. Ms. Bream’s new book “The Women of the Bible Speak” hit No. 1 on The New York Times bestseller list on Thursday and No. 3 on Amazon — selling more than 100,000 copies since it was published March 30.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

For sale: Judy Garland‘s Malibu Beach house, a Cape Cod-style home built in 1947 on Las Tunas Beach. Three bedrooms, three baths, 10-foot doors open to deck, vaulted ceilings, two-sided fireplace, den, chef’s kitchen; white color scheme throughout; 1,311 square feet. The iconic actress owned the property until the mid-1950s. Priced at $3.1 million through Compass.com.

POLL DU JOUR

• 72% of U.S. voters think the tax system in the U.S. is “too complex”; 76% of Republicans, 72% of independents and 70% of Democrats agree; 69% of women and 76% of men also agree.

• 13% of U.S. voters overall think the tax system is not too complex; 12% of Republicans, 11% of independents and 15% of Democrats agree; 12% of women and 14% of men also agree.

• 15% overall have no opinion or do not know the answer; 12% of Republicans, 17% of independents and 15% of Democrats agree; 20% of women and 9% of men also agree.

Source: A Politico/Morning Consult poll of 1,989 registered U.S. voters conducted April 2-4.

