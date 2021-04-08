Vice President Kamala Harris said Thursday that “real people” support tightening the nation’s gun laws to combat violence.

Ms. Harris said she has been pushing for years to pass “reasonable gun safety laws” and said the nation has waited too long for lawmakers to address the problem.

“People on both sides of the aisle want action — real people on both sides of the aisle want action,” she said. “So all that is left is the will and the courage to act.

“President Joe Biden has the will and courage to act,” she said.

Ms. Harris delivered the remarks before Mr. Biden rolled out a series of executive actions to crack down on so-called “ghost” guns and firearm stabilizing braces and to nominate a gun-control advocate to become director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.