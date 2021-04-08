KEENE, N.D. (AP) - A group of anonymous landowners near Keene have added more than $1,000 to a reward fund for information about poachers who killed two bull elk in the area.

The Bismarck Tribune reported Thursday the eight landowners have contributed $1,600 to the fund. The North Dakota Wildlife Federation had already put up $2,000.

Authorities believe the elk were killed on Feb. 17.

No meat was taken from either animal but one of the bulls’ heads was missing.

North Dakota hunters can kill only one elk in their lifetime. Shooting an elk out of season is a misdemeanor punishable by a year in jail and a $3,000 fine.

