LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A 22-year-old Lincoln man has been charged with stealing more than $29,000 from his uncle who has dementia.

An arrest warrant was issued for Darren McCain in February, but he was just brought to Lincoln this week to face the charges of theft and abuse of a vulnerable adult after his arrest in Macon County, Missouri, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

Lincoln Police Officer Brad Hulse said in court records that he found 342 questionable transactions on the bank accounts of McCain‘s uncle between April and August 2020. Those charges, which included more than $12,000 in ATM withdrawals, added up to $27,625.

Hulse said he learned in February that McCain had spent another $2,000 from his uncle’s account.

McCain told investigators that all the purchases and withdrawals he made, which included renting an apartment and buying himself a car, were done for his uncle’s benefit.

