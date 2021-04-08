GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a driver who allegedly ran a red light and caused a deadly hit-and-run crash at a Phoenix canal last week.

Glendale police said 23-year-old Rudy Valdez Herrera turned himself in on Wednesday.

He was booked into jail on suspicion of failing to remain at the scene of a fatal accident.

It was unclear if Valdez Herrera had a lawyer yet.

Police investigators said the car Valdez Herrera was driving in the early morning hours of March 30 crashed into a pickup truck with the impact causing the vehicle to roll onto its side and land inside the canal.

The driver of the truck died and authorities identified her as 50-year-old Leauna Christensen of Phoenix.

Witnesses told police they saw Valdez Herrera walking away from the crash scene.

Police said Valdez Herrera left his wallet in his car. Officers went to his home and took him into custody.

According to police, impairment is being investigated as a possible cause of the fatal crash and could result in additional criminal charges against Valdez Herrera.

