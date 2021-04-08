CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri man has been found guilty in the shooting death of a man from Ohio inside a Hardee’s restaurant in 2018.

Anthony Levar Sinks, 43, of Cape Girardeau, was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Prosecutors said he killed Derwin Alexander Simmons, 45, at a Cape Girardeau Hardee’s on Aug. 1, 2018.

Sinks argued during the trial that he shot Simmons in self-defense after a short altercation. Sinks’ ex-wife and her son were planning to move with Simmons to Liberty Township, Ohio.

The prosecution argued Sinks had planned the shooting, based on text messages he sent to his ex-wife that could be considered threatening, and that he practiced shooting a gun the day before the confrontation. He also returned to his car to get the gun after he saw Simmons was at the restaurant, The Southeast Missourian reported.

Sinks is scheduled to be sentenced May 24.

