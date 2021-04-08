Of more than 700,000 people in Oregon who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, 168 still tested positive for the virus and three died, the Oregon Health Authority said Thursday.

The health agency said that while the vaccines are all highly effective at preventing severe COVID-19 illness and death, “no vaccine is 100% effective, and vaccine breakthrough cases will occur.”

Vaccine breakthrough cases are instances in which a person received a positive COVID-19 test result at least 14 days after the final dose of any COVID-19 vaccine series.

“Vaccine breakthrough cases can be prevented by … masking, physical distancing and avoiding social gatherings,” the OHA said in a statement.

Many of the vaccinated people who tested positive for COVID-19 experienced asymptomatic infection. None of the vaccine breakthrough cases was associated with a COVID-19 variant.

The OHA also reported 678 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths.

