PHOENIX (AP) - A Peoria couple has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash in which a SUV struck and killed a 21-year-old Grand Canyon University student in a Phoenix crosswalk, authorities said Thursday on the three-year anniversary of the death.

Police said Adrian Favela, 29, was driving the SUV that struck Taylor White the evening of April 8, 2018 and Barringtina Mathis, 29, reported after the crash that her vehicle was stolen earlier, police said,

Favela was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree murder, conspiracy and other crimes while Mathis was arrested on suspicion of arson, conspiracy and other crimes.

Police Lt. Leif Myers said new technological advancements and newly available witness testimony allowed police to make the arrests.

Myers didn’t elaborate on the technological advancements but police probable-cause statements said Favela told a neighbor after Favela and Mathis arrived home in the damaged SUV that he’d hit somebody.

The vehicle was found burned later that evening, police said.

Online court records didn’t list attorneys for Favela and Mathis who could comment on the allegations.

