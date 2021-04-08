LEWES, Del. (AP) - Police in Delaware have identified the teen girl who died in a fatal accident involving an all-terrain vehicle in Lewes.

The Delaware State News reported Thursday that Margaret Browne, 16, of Rehoboth Beach, died Tuesday.

Master Cpl. Heather Pepper of the Delaware State Police said the ATV was traveling at a high rate of speed when the operator lost control on a private driveway. Four other teenagers were injured and taken to the hospital.

The vehicle has two front seats and an open utility bed in the rear.

State police are still investigating the crash.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.