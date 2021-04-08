GATES, N.Y. (AP) - A 71-year-old man was shot to death during an attempted carjacking near Rochester, police said.

Richard Sciascia, of Irondequoit, was shot in the chest during a carjacking attempt in Gates at about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday that was part of a string of similar crimes in the area, police said. Sciascia was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Gates Police Chief Jim VanBrederode called the shooting “just a true brazen act of violence that occurred in broad daylight.”

VanBrederode said 14 carjackings have been reported in the Rochester area since March 28, and all are believed to be linked. “The violence has continued to escalate to what we have today where someone was shot and killed,” the chief said at a news conference Wednesday.

Gates police said in a news release Thursday that a juvenile was taken into custody in connection with Sciascia‘s death and was later released.

