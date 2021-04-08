FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) - Police in suburban St. Louis are looking for two suspects in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in Ferguson, and arriving officers found two victims - a man suffering from gunshot wounds and another who had been battered, police said. Police later identified the man shot as 19-year-old Elijha Walton.

Walton was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The man who was assaulted was treated at the hospital and released.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument that escalated to a fight, then shots being fired. The suspects and victims knew each other, police said. No arrests had been reported by Thursday morning.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.