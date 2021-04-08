Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday that he is endorsing his predecessor Terry McAuliffe for the state’s Democratic gubernatorial primary in June.

“I am honored to stand with Governor McAuliffe to keep our progress going in Virginia and take the reins of the post-COVID economy,” Mr. Northam, a Democrat, tweeted from his personal account.

Mr. McAuliffe served as the commonwealth’s governor from 2014 to 2018 after an unsuccessful run in 2009.

Virginia law bars gubernatorial incumbents from serving a consecutive term, but if elected in November, he would become the sixth governor in the state’s history to serve more than one term.

The 64-year-old businessman has previously held top positions in presidential campaigns for both President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, as well as in the Democratic National Committee.

