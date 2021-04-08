Samuel Adams, the Boston-based beer brand, said it will send drinking money to adults 21 and up in exchange for evidence they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

“Sam Adams hopes drinkers will get back to supporting the bars and restaurants they love. So if you get vaccinated against Covid-19, we’ll buy your first beer back,” the company announced Wednesday.

The promotion, called “Shot for Sam,” will begin Monday, April 12, at which point the company said it will start to send $7 to adults of legal drinking age who show proof they received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Adults can qualify for the compensation by sharing an image on social media that shows either the sticker or bandage they received as a result of being vaccinated, Sam Adams explained on its website.

Sam Adams said it will send a direct message to adults who post the photos on either Instagram or Twitter along with the hashtag #shotforsam and while mentioning the official @samueladamsbeer account.

The beer money will then be sent through Cash App, a mobile processing service owned by Square, Sam Adams explained on its site, adding: “don’t forget to tip your servers!”

Nationwide, around a quarter of adults over the age of 18 have been vaccinated against COVID-19 since the first shots were administered in December. Millions of doses are being given daily.

The promotion makes Sam Adams the latest American institution to reward consumers for being vaccinated. Donut chain Krispy Kreme said last month that vaccinated adults can receive a free donut daily.

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.