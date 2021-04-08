MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - The Shelby County Trustee’s office announced on Wednesday the completion of a plan to help protect residents from fraud and scams.

Work on the Consumer Financial Protection Strategic Plan began last summer in partnership with the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund and the Annie E. Casey Foundation, according to news release from the county. The next step is to raise consumer awareness of common problems like telephone scams involving social security, the Internal Revenue Service and COVID-19.

“I’m pleased to add consumer financial protection to our arsenal of programs to help Shelby County residents improve their financial footing,” Trustee Regina Morrison Newman said in a news release.

The county created the consumer protection plan thanks to a $10,000 planning grant and a technical assistance partnership. An additional $8,000 grant will help pay for public education and communication. That work begins later this month.

