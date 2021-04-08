ORANGE CITY, Iowa (AP) - A jury has convicted a 71-year-old Spirit Lake man of second-degree murder for the May shooting death of another man in a rural northwestern Iowa home.

Gregg Winterfeld was found guilty on Wednesday for the May 9 killing of Grant Wilson, 58, of Cleghorn, the Sioux County Attorney’s Office said Thursday in a news release.

Winterfeld was tried on a count of first-degree murder, but the jury found him guilty of the lesser count. Winterfeld faces up to 50 years in prison when he’s sentenced at a later date.

Sheriff’s investigators said Winterfeld shot Wilson at a rural Ireton home during an argument after they and a woman had spent the day drinking at the home. The woman was not injured.

Winterfeld’s attorney had argued that Winterfeld acted in self-defense.

