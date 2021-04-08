Thousands of students returned Thursday to Prince George’s County Public Schools Thursday for the first time since last March, despite pushback from some teachers.

A group of parents, students and teachers gathered Wednesday outside Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt, Maryland, for the “Only When it is Safe” rally hosted by the PG Change Makers Coalition.

“We know our buildings aren’t ready. We know [Centers for Disease Control] guidance isn’t being followed. We know schools should be opening #OnlyWhenItsSafe,” the coalition posted on its Facebook page.

The county school system, however, still pushed ahead with Phase 1 of its optional two-day hybrid learning schedule. A school-wide survey shows nearly 42,000 students have chosen the hybrid option versus online-only instruction.

Prince George’s County Public Schools has more than 130,000 students and is the second-largest school district in Maryland, according to its website.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan previously called on the state’s schools to offer in-person instruction options by March 1.

