Former President Donald Trump on Thursday urged Sen. Ron Johnson to “Run, Ron, Run!” for re-election, delivering his “Complete and Total Endorsement” of the Wisconsin Republican.

Mr. Johnson has been one of Mr. Trump’s most vocal allies in Washington, but has yet to say whether he plans to seek another term next year.

“Even though he has not yet announced that he is running, and I certainly hope he does, I am giving my Complete and Total Endorsement to Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin,” Mr. Trump said in a statement. “He is brave, he is bold, he loves our Country, our Military, and our Vets.”

Mr. Johnson defeated then-Sen. Russ Feingold as part of the Tea Party wave of 2010, and survived a rematch in 2016.

During the 2016 contest, Mr. Johnson said that was his final race and he would not seek a third term.

But his future now appears to be more up in the air — particularly given the nudge from Mr. Trump.

“He will protect our Second Amendment, and everything else we stand for,” Mr. Trump said. “It is the kind of courage we need in the U.S. Senate. He has no idea how popular he is. Run, Ron, Run!”

President Biden pulled out a victory in Wisconsin over Mr. Trump in 2020. Mr. Trump carried the state four years earlier against Hillary Clinton.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.