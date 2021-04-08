KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) - A woman in southern Oregon was convicted Wednesday for her role in a case of neglect and mistreatment involving a 4-year-old child.

Lori Meeks, 52, and Matthew Oakley were arrested in March after the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said the pair was keeping the child confined in their Klamath Falls home and was mistreating the child, The Herald and News reported.

Meeks was convicted Wednesday of first-degree criminal mistreatment and sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years probation.

According to Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello, “As a result of her care of this child, the child is severely delayed in developmental progress. The child had been locked in a bedroom and was filthy. The child is in DHS custody and appropriate placement will be made by them.”

Meeks and Oakley were not the child’s parents and were “given the child to care for” in 2016, according to the sheriff’s office. The child, along with another living in the home, have been placed in protective custody.

While on probation, Meeks will undergo mental health services, according to Costello.

The case against Oakley is still pending, and he is facing two counts of criminal mistreatment.

