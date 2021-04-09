FLINT, Mich. (AP) - One person has been arrested after a mail carrier apparently was assaulted on a street outside a Flint apartment complex.

Cellphone video posted to social media appears to show two women punching the postal worker and pulling her hair as she struggled on the pavement Thursday afternoon in front of bystanders.

The two women drove off in an SUV.

Flint police said Friday that the postal worker was in good condition. Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said she suffered cuts and was treated at a hospital.

The arrest was made Thursday. Two arrest warrants were to be filed Friday with the prosecutor’s office, police said.

Questions remain to be answered, Leyton told WJRT-TV.

“You know, you get a video and it’s always helpful but never tells the full story because you never know when the video camera was turned on, what happened before that, what happened after it was turned off,” Leyton said.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service also is involved in the investigation.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.