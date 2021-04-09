PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota’s attorney general who is awaiting his next court hearing involving a fatal crash has announced his promotion in the Army Reserves.

Jason Ravnsborg posted on Facebook that he is now a full Colonel in the Army Reserves. He’s been in the military for 24 years and through three deployments, his post said.

Jason Ravnsborg is facing three misdemeanor charges and calls for his resignation after he struck and killed Joe Boever who was walking on the side of a rural highway last year.

Charges include distracted driving and driving on the shoulder of the road.

His next hearing is scheduled for May 12, exactly eight months after the crash, KELO-TV reported.

