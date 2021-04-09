AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A police officer responding to an emergency call of a car chase with gunfire was wounded in a shootout with a suspect who was also injured, Austin police said Friday.

Police said officers responded to call from a person who reported being chased and shot at by someone in a black pickup truck. When officers located the truck they believed to be involved in the incident and approached, someone inside the vehicle began shooting, police said.

Both the suspect and the injured officer were taken to hospitals for surgery. The suspect has life-threatening injuries, but the officer’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Austin Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said.

The names of the officers and the suspect were not immediately released.

The gunfire between officers and suspect was captured on the officers’ body cameras and patrol car cameras, Chacon said.

“After watching all that video, it’s chilling. And we are lucky we do not have more people injured, particularly our officers who, in the face of this danger, displayed bravery,” Chacon said.

