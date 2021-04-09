MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) - A man who was thrown out of a bar after he allegedly harassed another patron for wearing a face mask and acted aggressively toward others later tried to get back in while armed with a gun but was stopped by another patron, authorities said.

Mark Reno, 56, of New Castle, was being held on $260,000 bail after his Thursday arraignment on a felony count of aggravated assault and several other misdemeanor counts, including reckless endangerment and making terroristic threats. It wasn’t known Friday if he’s retained an attorney.

The charges stem from an April 2 incident at a Millcreek Township bar, The Erie Times-News reported.

After Reno was ordered out of the bar, witnesses said he soon tried to get back in and was holding a gun when he was confronted by a bar patron. The two men began struggling over the gun, and the patron said the man fired one shot, but no one was struck. The patron said he then ran behind a metal clothing collection container as the man with the gun got into a car and drove off.

Investigators identified Reno as a suspect through a credit card used to buy drinks at the tavern and by the license plate on the car the gunman drove off in.

