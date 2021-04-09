CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man who was driving a motorcycle with his young stepdaughter in his lap is facing several charges after she was seriously injured when he ran a stop sign and laid down his bike to avoid hitting a car, police said.
The 17-month-old girl was propelled underneath the car that Dontrell Stanley, 35, nearly hit on Thursday, Clearwater police said in a tweet. He was arrested early Friday on charges of child neglect and operating a motorcycle without a license.
The baby was taken to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg where she was in critical but stable condition, police said.
Stanley was also taken to a hospital for treatment.
He was booked into jail early Friday. Jail records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney to represent him.
