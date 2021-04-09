FARGO, N.D. (AP) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded a nearly $67 million contract to a West Fargo-based company to raise a portion of Interstate 29 as part of the Red River diversion project.

North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven called the project a major milestone for the flood control project and is the first step in building the structure that will divert water around the Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota area.

The bid for the highway project was awarded to Industrial Builders Inc.

The $2.75 billion project has so far received $310 million in federal construction money. The North Dakota Legislature this week also included $435 million for the project in the bonding bill, which Gov. Doug Burgum says he plans to sign.

Burgum said the project is needed to protect life, property and the economy of North Dakota and the region from catastrophic flooding. Residents have battled several floods in the last three decades, including a record event in 2009.

