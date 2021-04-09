An off-duty Pentagon Police officer accused of fatally shooting two men in Takoma Park, Maryland, this week has been charged with murder.

Takoma Park Police said Friday that David Hall Dixon is facing two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of use of a handgun in commission of a felony, as well as reckless endangerment in connection with the shootings.

The suspected gunman is accused of killing Dominique Williams, 32, and James Lionel Johnson, 38, outside of a condominium building Wednesday. He reportedly thought the two men were attempting to break into a car.

Mr. Dixon has also been charged with attempted second-degree murder and use of a handgun in commission of a felony in the assault of the driver of the car that he shot into.

Police said they arrested Mr. Dixon Friday morning without incident. They are planning to hold a press conference at 2 p.m.

