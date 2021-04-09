OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A former Oklahoma City attorney and her boyfriend have been charged with killing an ex-girlfriend and her parents in 2019.

Keegan Kelley Harroz and Barry Titus II were each charged Thursday with three counts of first-degree murder and a related first-degree burglary count in the shooting deaths of Tiffany Eichor and her parents, Jack and Kaye Chandler.

Harroz and Titus were suspects early in the homicide investigation because of Titus’ past relationship with Eichor, who alleged that Titus beat and strangled her while they were dating in 2017. Federal prosecutors revealed last year that DNA found on a ball cap recovered near the crime scene and a comparison of shell casings tied Harroz and Titus to the killings.

Harroz was representing Titus after Eicher accused him of threatening to kill her and her family. Eichor and her parents were later killed by two masked intruders at their Beggs’ home.

Both Harroz and Titus are already in federal custody on weapons charges. Okmulgee County District Attorney Carol Iski said they will be transferred to her jurisdiction to answer to the murder charges.

“I understand that this is a high-profile case of great interest to many. However it’s a case that needs to be tried in a court of law and subject to the rules of evidence, not a court of public opinion,” Iski said.

