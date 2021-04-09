The federal government will pitch in for funeral expenses for those who died from COVID-19.

Starting Monday, the Federal Emergency Management Administration will start offering financial assistance of up to $9,000 per funeral and a maximum of $35,500 per applicant. The funding is to help with funeral services, interment or cremation.

To be eligible for assistance, the death must have happened in the U.S., and the death certificate must attribute COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified immigrant who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020. The deceased person does not have to be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified immigrant.

The phone number for applications is (844) 684-6333. For more information, go to FEMA’s website at fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance” target=”_blank”>fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance.

