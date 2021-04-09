The White House on Friday said the Department of Health and Human Services is looking into Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott’s allegations that migrant children have been sexually assaulted at a San Antonio facility.

Mr. Abbott, a Republican, called on the Biden administration this week to shut down the intake facility at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio after state agencies received reports of sexual abuse.

“His claims will be looked into and investigated by the Department of Health and Human Services,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at the daily briefing. “Currently, we have no basis for his call to shut down the San Antonio Freeman Coliseum as an intake site, but we, of course, take these allegations seriously, and they will be investigated,” she said.

Mr. Abbott has been a vocal critic of the Biden administration’s approach to immigration, and this week he revealed the allegations of abuse at a press conference outside the Freeman Coliseum.

“The Biden administration is now presiding over the abuse of children,” Mr. Abbott said, according to local news reports.

“To end this abuse, the Biden administration must shut down this facility, and the children in this facility should be moved to other facilities where the federal government has enough space, personnel and resources to ensure their safety,” he said.

