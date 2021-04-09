ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - A former Maryland U.S. attorney will chair a panel to address anti-Asian violence and discrimination, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday.

Former U.S. Attorney Robert Hur will lead the statewide workgroup to develop strategies, recommendations and actions to address the rise in violence and discrimination targeting the Asian American community.

The governor made the announcement with first lady Yumi Hogan, who was born in South Korea, and Hur, who is Asian American.

In Maryland, the Hogan administration says hate crimes targeting Asian Americans have more than doubled since 2018.

The advisory group will issue recommendations for actions the Hogan administration can take on law enforcement strategies, prosecutorial strategies, witness outreach and protection, as well as victims’ services and business community engagement.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.