HONOLULU (AP) - Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard said Friday she would resign effective June 1, just days after she received a critical performance evaluation from the city’s police commission.

“The Honolulu Police Commission has been taking a more active role in the running of the department, and it’s become increasingly clear that I no longer have the trust and support of the police commission and the new mayoral administration,” Ballard said in a video posted on YouTube.

She said this, along with an unspecified “rampant rumor campaign,” had made it “next to impossible” for her to lead the department effectively.

“And so I believe it is in the best interest of the department and the community that I step aside and allow the commission to find someone who will lead the department in the way that they see fit,” Ballard said.

The police commission on Wednesday said Ballard fell below expectations in leadership and management. It highlighted poor communication within the department and called on Ballard to take responsibility when problems arise and not blame individual command staff.

The commission called on the department to improve its reporting of crime and case closure statistics, its management of overtime, and its communication with the media as well as within the department.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.