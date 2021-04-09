Hunter Biden said late Thursday that he doesn’t remember anything about a controversial laptop that allegedly belonged to him, but says it’s a “red herring.”

The president’s son faced questions about the laptop during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to promote his memoir, “Beautiful Things.”

Mr. Kimmel teased Hunter Biden about his claim that he can’t remember leaving the laptop at a Delaware computer repair service and his history of drug addiction.

“It is hard to believe [you don’t remember] unless you read the book. And then it’s like, I’m surprised you have shoes on,” Mr. Kimmel said.

“The pants were the problem,” Hunter Biden joked. “Now look, I really don’t know and the fact of the matter is, it’s a red herring. It is absolutely a red herring.

“But I am absolutely, I think, within my rights to question anything that comes from the desk of Rudy Giuliani,” he said, referring to President Trump’s lawyer and former New York Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani.

“And so, ‘I don’t know’ is the answer,” the president’s son continued.

Hunter Biden has said in the past he doesn’t recall dropping a laptop off at the repair shop. But he has acknowledged there could be a laptop that he left for repairs or was stolen from him.

The laptop, first reported by the New York Post, allegedly contains emails detailing foreign business interests, including contacts in Ukraine and China along with a series of unflattering photos.

The younger Biden also faced questions from Mr. Kimmel about criticism lodged against him by Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, who had a close friendship with President Biden when the two served in the Senate.

“More than anything, it’s sad. Politics has become so toxic,” Hunter Biden said of the attacks. “And I think that the thing that I hope my dad is able to bring back is his genuine desire to take some of that toxicity out again. So I had a deep respect for Senator Graham. And it’s just sad to see the way in which he has decided to, not just attack me, but to approach politics.”

