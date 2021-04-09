RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A man who police say killed his 20-year-old roommate in Raleigh, North Carolina, could face the death penalty or life in prison if he’s convicted.

That’s what a judge told the man on Thursday during a brief court appearance, The Raleigh News & Observer reported.

Erick Gael Hernandez-Mendez has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Christina Matos. He has asked to be represented by the capital defender’s office.

Christina Matos was roommates with Hernandez-Mendez. She was found dead on Sunday night. Authorities have not said how Matos died or what a motive could have been.

Yolanda Matos, Christina’s mother, said she is surprised that someone who knew her daughter for so long is now facing charges in her death. Christina Matos and Hernandez-Mendez went to high school together.

“I can’t believe the kids, the persons, they kill her in her house, her apartment,” she said after the court appearance. “As a mother, you live your life for your kids.”

