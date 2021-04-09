LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Las Vegas police officer who authorities say was shot in 2020 by a man trying to scare Black Live Matter protesters has returned home after a long stay at a rehab center.

Shay Mikalonis, 30, was critically wounded on June 1 at the end of a Black Lives Matter demonstration after the killing of George Floyd.

Mikalonis is paralyzed from the neck down, requires 24-hour care and breathes with the assistance of a ventilator, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The man arrested in the shooting, Edgar Samaniego, 20, has been charged with attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon.

Police officials have said that Samaniego, who was staying at a nearby Travelodge, was not participating in the protests prior to the shooting.

Video surveillance of the incident showed Samaniego reaching for what appeared to be a gun before aiming over his left shoulder toward officers who were detaining protesters, the newspaper reported.

Samaniego said he was attempting to scare protesters into leaving and was unaware police were present, a prosecutor said in June.

