POMONA, Calif. (AP) - The Los Angeles County fairgrounds will be used to temporarily house unaccompanied children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border.

County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis was scheduled to formally announce the emergency use of Fairplex in Pomona in a virtual press conference Friday.

Fairplex is a 487-acre (197-hectare) site that hosts the annual county fair and also has an array of facilities for year-round business.

It will be the second site in LA County to house the children. Long Beach earlier this week agreed to use of its convention center.

