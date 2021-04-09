BOSTON (AP) - A Randolph man faces charges in the February killing of a man in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood, police said Friday.

Darren Gillespie, 25, was arrested Friday in the town of Mansfield. He faces charges including murder and unlawful possession of a firearm, police said.

Gillespie is accused of killing Brandon Williams, 32, of Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood. Williams was found shot on Feb. 4 in the area of Capen Street and Evans Street in Dorchester. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear if Gillespie has an attorney to comment on his behalf. He was expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.