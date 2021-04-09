Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday that the state is establishing an Asian American Hate Crimes Workgroup to address the “alarming” rise in anti-Asian discrimination.

The governor said during a press conference that almost a third of all Asian Americans say they’ve experienced some form of discrimination since the pandemic began last year.

In Maryland, hate crimes against Asian Americans have more than doubled since 2018 and have increased nationwide by 150% in 2020, he said.

“That hits close to home for me and my family. Like so many of their fellow Asian-Americans, my wife and our three daughters have had to contend with some of this throughout their lives,” Mr. Hogan said. “But in recent months, all across the country, we have seen hurtful words and gestures turn into villainization and violent attacks.”

Mr. Hogan’s wife, Yumi, is Korean American.

The FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program, which breaks down hate crimes by race, has not released statistics for 2020.

The group will include experts and advocates who will develop strategies to address and prevent hate crimes, and to provide support for witnesses and victims.

Former U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur will serve as the chairman of the workgroup. He stepped down as the state’s chief federal law enforcement officer in February after serving in the position since 2018.

