ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - The U.S. Naval Academy will hold its graduation and commissioning ceremony in person at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium this year, the academy said Friday.

The commissioning ceremony is scheduled for May 28 in Annapolis, Maryland.

The academy says select commissioning week events for the Class of 2021 also will be held in person.

The academy says a limited number of guests per member of the graduating class will be invited to attend select events in the lead up to graduation.

Based on the event venue, the academy says it expects to be able to accommodate two to four guests per Class of 2021 member throughout the week.

The schedule will include as many of the traditional events as possible in the COVID-19 environment to include the Blue Angels’ rehearsal and flight demonstration, the Color Parade, and the graduation and commissioning ceremony.

Last year, the academy held its first-ever virtual graduation and commissioning ceremony because of the pandemic.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.