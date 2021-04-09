A Nevada man who allegedly created phony political action committees to support both President Biden and former President Trump was charged with wire fraud Friday as prosecutors say he pocketed more than $340,000 donations.

James Kyle Bell last year launched the Keep America Great Committee to purportedly boost Mr. Trump’s chances for reelection and the Best Days Lie Ahead Committee to ensure a victory for Mr. Biden.

During the 2020 election cycle, the two committees received more than $340,000 in donations, according to court documents.

Prosecutors say he kept the funds for himself and never made a donation to either candidate.

“Bell’s PACs made no contributions to candidates, political parties or other committees,” prosecutors wrote in a court filing in Washington, D.C.

An attorney for Mr. Bell could not be immediately identified.

Mr. Bell pledged he would provide a match of five times what he raised for Mr. Trump, but prosecutors say he didn’t make good on that promise.

Prosecutors say he also filed “patently false” documents with the Federal Election Commission.

According to those filings, Mr. Bell claimed the Keep America Great Committee raised only $28,650 and had disbursed $23,499 to Mr. Trump’s campaign.

Mr. Bell raised roughly $240,000 from over 1,000 donors for his Keep America Great Again Committee and approximately $100,000 for his Better Days Lie Ahead Committee, according to court documents.

Prosecutors say Mr. Bell also sought to boost the coffers of both entities by securing four fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loans totaling more than $1.1 million.

The loan applications were riddled with false statements, according to prosecutors. They say Mr. Bell fabricated and submitted fictitious tax forms for all of the companies, including claiming three of the companies each had an annual payroll of $2 million with more than 200 employees.

The companies combined to have at most six employees with far less in payroll expenses, according to court documents.

