The annual National Independence Day Parade has been canceled this year due to logistics and planning limitations, according to the National Park Service.

“The marching units that travel from across the country to participate in the parade have not had the necessary 8 to 18 months to organize, rehearse and fundraise before making the trip, and most are still unable to travel due to COVID-19 concerns,” the agency said in a statement on Thursday.

The celebration of America’s birthday each year on July 4 typically draws hundreds of thousands of people to the National Mall in D.C. for a parade of bands, floats and military service members.

NPS called the decision disappointing, but said it looks forward to hosting the red, white and blue celebration next year.

