Takoma Park Police said Friday that an off-duty Pentagon police officer lied to authorities about the circumstances that led him to fatally shoot two men on Wednesday.

“Our investigation reveals that [his] overview of events was inconsistent with the facts in the case,” Police Chief Antonio DeVaul said during a press conference.

David Hall Dixon said he saw three men breaking into a car outside of a condominium complex Wednesday morning, and that he opened fire after they nearly ran him over, according to charging documents.

Investigators, however, reviewed surveillance video that showed he fired the shots “after the vehicle passed him and no longer presented an immediate threat that would have justified the use of deadly force” which resulted in the deaths of Dominique Williams and James Lionel Johnson.

Chief DeVaul said although police confirmed the men had been breaking into cars, Mr. Dixon acted outside his jurisdiction. He was not in uniform and “had no lawful or justifiable reason to shoot and kill Mr. Williams and Mr. Johnson.”

“Mr. Dixon was acting as a citizen when he approached these individuals, so we want our citizens to be our eyes and ears, but to call us to be good witnesses — not intercede themselves,” Chief DeVaul said.

Mr. Dixon is facing two counts of second-degree murder, one count of attempted second-degree murder, three counts of use of a handgun in the commission of a felony, and reckless endangerment in connection with the shootings.

Police said they arrested Mr. Dixon Friday morning without incident and he is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Detention Center.

Michael Thomas, the lone survivor who was driving the car that Mr. Dixon shot at, will not face any changes, police said.

Mr. Thomas was a friend of the two men and the owner of the car, according to an attorney for the family of Mr. Johnson.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.