SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A woman has been found shot to death inside an apartment in Springfield, and a man has been arrested in the case, police in the southwestern Missouri city said.

Officers were called just before 7 p.m. Thursday to the apartment, where they found 26-year-old Dominique Lucious suffering from gunshot wounds. Lucious was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A short time late, police arrested Charles Nelson, 28, also of Springfield, on suspicion of second-degree murder in the case. Police have not said what may have led to the shooting, but noted that Lucious was a transgender woman.

The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ rights group, has said violence against members of the transgender community is on the rise, saying 44 transgender and gender nonconforming people were killed in 2020 in the US - the most since the group began tracking such incidents in 2013.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.