GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) - A man who pointed a gun at police in Kentucky was fatally shot Friday, Kentucky State Police said.

Georgetown police responded to a report of a person trying to break into vehicles at a fast food restaurant. Officers approached a male suspect, who ran and tried to break into a vehicle, state police said in a news release. The suspect turned and pointed a gun at officers, and shots were fired, the release said.

The person was taken to a hospital, where he died. His identity was not released.

The shooting happened around 7 a.m. No other injuries were reported.

State police investigate officer-involved shootings around the state as requested.

