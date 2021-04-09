SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A Springfield man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a transgender woman, Greene County officials said Friday.

Charles Nelson, 28, was arrested after the body of Dominique Lucious, 26, was found at an apartment Thursday.

Court documents say Nelson and Lucious met on an online dating website and planned to meet Thursday morning at the apartment.

Witnesses said Nelson fit the description of a man who was seen driving away from the apartment after gunshots were heard.

Nelson is being held in the Greene County Jail without bond. Online court records don’t list an attorney for him.

“Trans women, particularly trans women of color, are disproportionately victims of violent crime,” the GLO Center in Springfield, which provides services and advocacy for LGBTQ people, said in a statement. “This murder and the other senseless slaying of trans folks must be contextualized within the anti-trans rhetoric and actions taken by too many. It is 2021 and we must understand that trans rights are human rights.”

