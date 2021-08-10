Outgoing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo still has at least one fan — Alec Baldwin.

The actor lamented Tuesday’s resignation by the Democrat over sexual-harassment charges, calling it the latest example of “cancel culture” and hyperpartisanship.

“Regardless of what you think of Cuomo, this is a tragic day,” Mr. Baldwin wrote on Twitter.

“Party politics in this country draw ambitious but ultimately isolated, even socially maladjusted men and women who, given the current cancel culture, will likely have their shortcomings exposed and magnified,” he said.

Regardless of what you think of Cuomo, this is a tragic day.

Party politics in this country draw ambitious but ultimately isolated, even socially maladjusted men and women who, given the current cancel culture, will likely have their shortcomings exposed and magnified — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) August 10, 2021

Reaction on social media was negative.

“That fame and popularity you built mocking Trump loses all the effect,” charged consultant Tomi Ahonen, who said he was “very disappointed” that Mr. Baldwin was apparently “another white old male sexist bastard.”

The Daily Beast was less mystified by the motivation, noting that he had been arrested on harassment and assault charges himself and also “is suing the guy who accused him of punching him in the face over a parking spot for defamation.”

“Still, so many questions boggle the mind. Why would Alec Baldwin — a man who once told his 11-year-old daughter she was a ‘rude, thoughtless little pig’ in a voicemail — struggle to understand what’s wrong” with Mr. Cuomo, The Daily Beast asked, perhaps with a touch of sarcasm.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.