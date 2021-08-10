Chinese state-controlled social media has circulated what former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says is a forged U.S. government document as part of an anti-U.S. propaganda offensive aimed at blaming the U.S. Army for the coronavirus pandemic first reported in Wuhan, China.

The document began circulating on the widely-used platform Weibo in July and claimed to contain internal remarks to West Point cadets in June 2020 by Mr. Pompeo, who stepped down as America’s top diplomat in January. By July 30, the document had been viewed more than 3.4 million times on Weibo and millions more on other social media sites.

In an interview, Mr. Pompeo denounced the document as a fake.

“This completely fake document is circulated knowing full well that it will be shown to be a fraud,” Mr. Pompeo told The Washington Times. “But to the tens of millions around the world who read it unaware of its made-up origin, it accomplishes many purposes” for the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

Mr. Pompeo said the disinformation is an attempt by China’s government to distract attention from what he called Beijing’s “pandemic cover-up” regarding the origins and the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed millions around the world.

“Second, it seeks to diminish my stature and my credibility in the eyes of the unknowing reader and this prospectively tries to diminish my attacks on their evil,” he said.

Stung by persistent reports the virus may have escaped from a Wuhan research lab, Chinese state media have been running daily reports blaming the United States for causing the coronavirus pandemic. The release of a forged document may be linked to the coming U.S. intelligence report on the virus origin.

President Biden in May ordered intelligence agencies to conduct a three-month study of the virus origin, to try to settle a debate over whether it emerged from a laboratory accident in Wuhan or from a natural zoonotic transfer from animals to humans. China’s government has denied the virus came from one of its labs engaged in extensive virus research, including so-called “gain-of-function” experiments to make viruses more infectious to humans.

China also has a covert biological weapons program and is said to be working on bio-weapons capable of targeting specific ethnic groups.

An analysis of the document, posted on Weibo July 30, reveals the use of a sophisticated technique of combining accurate information with disinformation. The English-language document claims to be “speech record” on a cover sheet bearing United States Military Academy, West Point, N.Y., “office of the dean.”

The “memorandum for cadets” then contains a transcript of Mr. Pompeo’s online remarks to West Point given June 13, 2020. However, those remarks were censored to remove the secretary of state’s statement to cadets that China is an “authoritarian” state.

Mr. Pompeo said the fraudulent part of the document is contained in a “Part II: Internal Speech” that he said is an outright forgery. This section claims to quote Mr. Pompeo as saying the United States plans to defeat China in a war without “shedding blood and losing countless lives of soldiers.”

Written in broken English, the document states that Mr. Pompeo convinced then-President Trump to avoid a military confrontation with China “even if Chinese government attack Taiwan.”

The document then has Mr. Pompeo purportedly confirming on Beijing’s propaganda campaign that has sought to blame the U.S. Army for introducing the coronavirus into China during the Military World Games held in Wuhan in October 2019, just months before the first officially recorded COVID case..

“Officers, you now may have an idea of the secret weapon mentioned by President Trump which was never a bomblet but the current coronavirus popular all over the world!” the document asserts.

The document appears similar to forged U.S. government documents produced by the Soviet KGB intelligence service during the Cold War.

China’s government, through state media, has orchestrated an international propaganda campaign demanding a United Nations investigation of the Army’s Fort Detrick biological research laboratory, where the “real” coronavirus was supposedly first developed. The government organized an online petition that now has around 22 million signers calling for the probe.

The Weibo posting of the document was carried out by the netizen “Fungus Rabbit,” under the headline: “The United States has launched a biochemical war? Pompeo said the virus was an artificial leak.”

The poster stated: “This is a leaked document from the United States Military Academy at West Point. After I discovered it, I roughly translated it! After reading it, everyone: you will have a clearer understanding of the source of the new coronavirus.”

A spokeswoman for the State Department Global Engagement Center, the unit set up to counter disinformation, had no immediate comment.

A Chinese Embassy spokesman did not return an email request for comment.

