DOVER, Del. (AP) – Democratic Gov. John Carney is imposing a mask mandate for all public and private school students and staff in Delaware effective next Monday.

The indoor mask mandate announced Tuesday applies to everyone kindergarten age or older, regardless of vaccination status.

The mandate also extends to child care homes and centers for everyone kindergarten age and older. Child care centers and homes are strongly encouraged to require masks for children as young as 2 years old.

Carney’s office said the mask requirement will be formalized later this week and is consistent with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Carney also said state employees and visitors to Delaware government facilities must wear masks indoors starting Monday. Additional vaccination and testing requirements for state employees and others are expected to be announced in the coming days.

While the mask mandates apply regardless of vaccination status, Carney said “vaccination remains the best way to finally put an end to this pandemic.”

